George N. Verlaney, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, died peacefully at his home on June 23, 2020, with his family present. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; his parents, Nathaniel and Orania Verlaney; his sisters, Faye Kinder and Laura Preisse; his parents-in-law, William and Joan Henry; his brothers-in-law, Harold Kinder, Gene Preisse, John Henry and Eric Lang; and his sister-in-law, Jay Henry. George is survived by his children, Georgia L. Verlaney and David N. (Gina A.) Verlaney; his grandchildren, Xander Verlaney and Brooklynne Verlaney; and many dear relatives and friends. George was born in Akron and lived most of his adult life in Copley. He graduated from Buchtel High School where he was voted most popular and was vice president of his senior class. He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from The University of Akron. While at Akron University, George participated in ROTC and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After college, he became a captain with the United States Army. George was a consummate educator, first as a teacher at the former West Junior High School, and then as an assistant principal and principal in the Copley-Fairlawn School System. He was a past president of the Summit County Association of Assistant Principals. One of George's favorite accomplishments as a principal of the Copley-Fairlawn Middle School was his introducing the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot races, which have become a tradition at the school. George had an ease with students and teachers, and he knew how to inject humor to mitigate a difficult situation. He had a winsome personality, which led to his having many life-long friends and acquaintances. George had a wide range of interests. He participated in various sports over the years, including football, volleyball, softball, bowling and golf. He was an avid reader, particularly about history and government as well as current affairs. George also appreciated the arts. He enjoyed plays, musicals and concerts, and he loved to sing, especially songs of the famed Nelson Eddy. George and his wife Joan were lovely dancers, and when they danced the jitterbug people stopped to watch. George also had a natural talent for drawing, which first became apparent when he was caught as a child drawing Superman on his sister Laura's stationery. George was an excellent cook too. His specialties were soups, stews and chilis. George had tremendous pride in his Albanian heritage and was a long-time member and past president of the American-Albanian Club. His parents, who immigrated to the United States from Albania, worked hard and stressed education for their children, which influenced George and his sisters Faye and Laura's devoting their professional careers to education. Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY June 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, with Rev. Mark Pruitt officiating. Calling hours will be held two hours prior at Billow's. Interment following at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market Street Akron 44313. To share a memory, leave a condolence, light a candle, or send a Hug From Home, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.