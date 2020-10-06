1/
George Paul Sirilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Paul Sirilla, 81, of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away October 3rd. He was born in New York and also lived in Cuyahoga Falls. George spent 7 years in the Army Reserves, and worked for Ward Baking Co, Bemis Co, and Weaver School. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Arlene Frederick and leaves behind his son, George A (Dahlia) Sirilla; granddaughter, Danielle (Sam) Eagleson; grandson, Alexander; ex-wife, Arlene Sirilla; and longtime companion, Carole Michl. A memorial service will be held on Thurs. Oct 8 at St. George Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved