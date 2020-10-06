George Paul Sirilla, 81, of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away October 3rd. He was born in New York and also lived in Cuyahoga Falls. George spent 7 years in the Army Reserves, and worked for Ward Baking Co, Bemis Co, and Weaver School. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Arlene Frederick and leaves behind his son, George A (Dahlia) Sirilla; granddaughter, Danielle (Sam) Eagleson; grandson, Alexander; ex-wife, Arlene Sirilla; and longtime companion, Carole Michl. A memorial service will be held on Thurs. Oct 8 at St. George Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio.







