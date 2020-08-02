1/1
George Pollard
{ "" }
George Pollard, 100, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. He was a resident of Boston Township until moving to Northampton Township in 1952. George was a WWII veteran, serving as radio operator in the Army Air Corps. He retired as a supervisor from Akron Sandblasting & Metalizing Co. George was a member of the American Legion. He was a member of the Silver Sneakers Club at the Natatorium. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and rooting on the local sports teams. He was very easy going and nothing seemed to ever get him down. George was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Lillian (Augustus); his parents, Stephen and Fanny; brothers, Amos, Jackson, and Hobart; as well as his sisters, Velma and Marie Pollard. George is survived by his sons, Gary (Patricia) Pollard of Valley Center, California and Jeff (Laurie) Pollard of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He has four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Special thanks to Windsong Care Center for the past three and a half years. Special thanks to Compassus Hospice for the past three months. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
