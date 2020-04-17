|
|
George R. Buynak, 91, of Stow, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. He was born June 4, 1928 to John and Anna (Ondercin) Buynak in Cleveland, Ohio. He was an honorable United States Army veteran. He worked for and retired from Goodyear Aerospace where he was an electrical engineer. He is survived by his children, Debbie (John) Kleinhenz, Susan (Larry) Pinkerton, Nancy Buynak, and John Buynak; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. A graduate of The University of Akron, Case Western University, and Benedictine High school, George passionately valued education and delighted in the continuous discovery of knowledge. He promoted this passion with his family and friends. He freely shared his expertise and strongly supported his children and grandchildren's academic and artistic endeavors. Due to the current health situation, a memorial mass will be announced for a later date. Cremation has taken place. Please visit George's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2020