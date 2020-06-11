George R. Datsko Sr., age 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 10, 2020, shortly after celebrating his 64th wedding anniversary. George was born in Colver, PA to George and Catherine Datsko. He married his sweetheart, Doris (Hill), also of Colver, on June 9, 1956. George and his wife moved to Akron, OH but they held fast to their Pennsylvania roots and his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He retired from General Tire and as a skilled machinist started his own business, Progressive Metallizing and Machine, in Akron. George was a well respected family man, the life of a party, and loved nothing more than welcoming friends and family into his home. He was a devout Catholic, served as an Usher at St. Matthew Parish for 40 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid sports fan and an excellent baseball player and coach. George is survived by his loving wife, Doris; children, George Jr. (Mary), Janis Sarver (John), Dave (Pam), Scott (Amy), Chuck; grandchildren, Erik (Kristina), Julianne Leffler (Mark), Lesli Miller, Kristin Rummer (Brian), Heather Grisham (John), Joseph (Jessica), Kelli, Sara Scheetz (PJ), Matthew, Emily, Ashley, Adam, Luke; 13 great grandchildren; and sister, Sophie Sydlowski. George was preceded in death by his beloved parents and siblings; John, Mike, Mary, Ann, Pete, Steve, Rose, Julia, Kaye and Millie. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Due to Covid 19 concerns, please expect social distancing with a limited number of guests at a time. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., with Fr. Michael Williamson officiating. Those who wish may make memorial donations in George's name to St. Matthew Catholic Church.