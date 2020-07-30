George R. Rimel, 82, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. A resident of Norton for the past 35 years, he retired from the City of Akron Street Department. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne M. (Burnley) Rimel. George is survived by his children, Georgeann Field, George Rimel Jr., William Burnley, Robert (Monica) Burnley and Michael (Shelly) Burnley; grandchildren, William S. Field Jr., Kaitlin, Nicholas, Michael and Stevie Rae; sisters, Florence Croft and Gloria Sibert; nephews, George and Jeff Croft; nieces, Eleanor Sykes and Cindy Tice; several great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service for George will be held Saturday, August 1st at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Rod Grabski officiating. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of the service.