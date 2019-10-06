|
George R. Vasile Jr. George R. Vasile Jr., age 82, of Jackson Twp., left this earth on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Rose Lane Care Facility. He was born October 13, 1936, in Campbell the son of the late George and Mary (Kropinak) Vasile. He was a graduate of Memorial High School in Campbell and was a 1958 graduate of Youngstown State University in Electrical Engineering where he obtained the rank of Captain in ROTC and a proud member of Theta Chi Fraternity. After graduation he worked for McDonald Douglas in California then returned to Akron to work for Goodyear Aerospace. George retired from Goodyear Aerospace/Loral Defense Systems/Lockheed Martin after 40 years of service in the simulator division. He was in their golf and bowling leagues for many years. He was an avid golfer at one time having a 2 handicap, finally getting his hole in one during a tournament at Valley Green Country Club in 2001. He traveled the world in his job and loved his Goodyear Aerospace family. After retirement he started his company Campbell Computer Consulting. He enjoyed volunteering at , Man to Man doing prostate screening, Akron Children's Hospital Tree Festival every year. He was a 12 year volunteer at Akron Children Hospital 5th Floor Oncology. He loved every child there as if they were his own. He was crushed when he had to stop due to health limitations. He was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Mogadore for over 50 years. He was on their board, and building and finance committees. George is survived by his wife, Teri (Tankersley) Vasile; beloved daughter, Traci (Mark) Eisenmann; adored grandson, Toby Eisenmann (Samantha Nicholson) who were by his side during his fight with Parkinsons; son, Matthew (Mara) Vasile of Florida; father-in-law, Hubert J. Tankersley of Copley; sister, Elaine (Jim) Johnston of Campbell, OH. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his mother-inlaw, Elsie Tankersley. We have lost one of the kindest, gentlest souls, we are all blessed to have him in our lives. He had Parkinsons but it does not have him now. He is free from pain and is forever in our hearts. Our sincere thanks to Barberton Summa Hospice and Rose Lane for their loving care of George and their consideration and care of our family. Also thanks to his many faithful friends who never forgot him as his health declined. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. NW from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery in Campbell, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's 5th Floor Oncology, Parkinson's Foundation, or Barberton Summa Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-830-0148
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019