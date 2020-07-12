George Rager, Jr., 77, of passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born March 12, 1943 in Nettleton, Pennsylvania to the late George, Sr. and Arthenia Rager. George was a 1961 graduate of United High School, in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. After high school, George moved to Akron with his family where he worked in trucking management for over 55 years, retiring from General Transport. George loved his family. He never missed an opportunity to brag on their many accomplishments. He could be counted on to attend every school function and sporting event even when it hurt him to walk. His family was his pride and joy and he was their rock. Besides his parents; George was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda (Tom) Dunn and son-in-law, Brian Arndt, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Marie; son, Tracey (Sherry) Rager; daughters, Nalana (Jeff) Kardos, Roxanne Arndt, Georganne Reeves, and Sonya (Shawn) Barr; step-children Gary (Shelby) Wilson, Jr. and Christine (Shawn) Coe; brothers, Ty (Darlene) and Philip (Elise) Rager; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 7 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Fresenius Kidney Care of Uniontown for the care of George the past few years. Per George's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service was held at Evermore Community Church with Pastor Ross Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to forward a cure for chronic kidney disease through the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, Inc., 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 or by going to their website at http://kfohio.org/WaysToGive.html
. Please keep the entire Rager family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To read more about George's life or to share a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com