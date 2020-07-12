1/1
George Rager Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Rager, Jr., 77, of passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born March 12, 1943 in Nettleton, Pennsylvania to the late George, Sr. and Arthenia Rager. George was a 1961 graduate of United High School, in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. After high school, George moved to Akron with his family where he worked in trucking management for over 55 years, retiring from General Transport. George loved his family. He never missed an opportunity to brag on their many accomplishments. He could be counted on to attend every school function and sporting event even when it hurt him to walk. His family was his pride and joy and he was their rock. Besides his parents; George was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda (Tom) Dunn and son-in-law, Brian Arndt, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Marie; son, Tracey (Sherry) Rager; daughters, Nalana (Jeff) Kardos, Roxanne Arndt, Georganne Reeves, and Sonya (Shawn) Barr; step-children Gary (Shelby) Wilson, Jr. and Christine (Shawn) Coe; brothers, Ty (Darlene) and Philip (Elise) Rager; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 7 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Fresenius Kidney Care of Uniontown for the care of George the past few years. Per George's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service was held at Evermore Community Church with Pastor Ross Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to forward a cure for chronic kidney disease through the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, Inc., 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115 or by going to their website at http://kfohio.org/WaysToGive.html. Please keep the entire Rager family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To read more about George's life or to share a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved