George S. Sewald II



KENT -- Our beloved Father, Husband, Brother and Friend George S. Sewald II went home to be with the Lord on the night of May 15th 2019. George was born on July 17th 1958 in Ravenna, Ohio. He was a 1980 graduate of Akron General Medical Center Paramedic Training Program as well as a recently reenrolled student at Kent State University, pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Integrative Studies. He worked for P&S Ambulance Service, Dunn-Quigley, and Acadian Ambulance in Louisiana, he was hired by the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department in 1981 where he served for 33 years, attaining the rank of Captain. George was a founding member of the Fire Department Dive Team and oversaw EMS operations in the department from 1999 until his retirement in 2014. He was also an accomplished and meticulous painter and proprietor of G&G painting for 37 years. George enjoyed fishing, muscle cars and above all he was extremely proud of his daughters' accomplishments.



George was predeceased by his parents, George S. Sewald and Mary C. Sewald (Elson) both World War II veterans.



In death, George continued his love and generosity by donating his organs so others could live.



He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Hope Jones of Kent; daughters, Melissa Sewald and Allison Sewald of Kent from a previous marriage; sister, Julie Wert of Stow; nieces, Megan Wert of N.Y. and Mandi Wert of Stow; siblings-in-law, Joy William of Lancaster, Randy Jones of Florida, Kelly Harper of Wellston. Faith (Dan) Foster of Alabama; niece, Kelli Beatty of Jackson, Ohio and nephew, Evan Hocter of Kent.



Memorial calling will be held at 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at the First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.



In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Falls Firefighters Benevolent Association, P.O. Box 1002, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or Kent Firefighters Assoc. Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 923, Kent, OH 44240.



To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary