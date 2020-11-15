1/1
George Saulic
TOGETHER AGAIN George Saulic, 81, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born in Akron and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He was a veteran with the National Guard Reserve. George enjoyed going to Hamburger Station and was known for going there every day. Special thanks to his fantastic neighbors Ron, Nancy, Tom and Marie who always looked out for him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy C. in 2012. He is survived by his son, Mark (Ashley) Saulic; daughter, Debra (Richard) Gran; grandchildren, Allicen (Ken) Grose, Joel Gran, Steven (Amber), Tara, Trisha and Summer Saulic; and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will begin Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Visitation of Mary Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Masks and Social Distancing Required. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
NOV
17
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Visitation of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
