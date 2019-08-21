|
George Seccombe George Seccombe, age 80, passed away on August 19, 2019. Born in Akron, he graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and served in the U. S. Army. George lived most of his life in Uniontown and began working at First National Bank, and retired as Vice President of First Merit Bank. He was the President of the Board of Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital and also served on the board of Summa Hospital. George was a member of the Toastmasters, Sertoma, Inc. and the Summit County Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He loved to travel, listen to country western music and his cats. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys; and son, David, George is survived by his cousins, Argy and Shirley Pickle, David and Cindy Richey, and many other extended family members. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. A private graveside service for the family will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019