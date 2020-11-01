George T. Smith, 74, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born in McKeesport, PA to the late Thomas G. and Harriet Smith, was a proud Navy veteran and retired from Schwebel's Bakery in 2010. George was a Commander and 52-year member of the American Legion and won many awards for his volunteer work for veterans, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Presidential Award and the Certificate of Appreciation for his work at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. He was active with the VA Clinic in Akron, was an avid golfer, a huge Steelers fan and volunteered at the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club for many years Preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Phoebe, he is survived by his children, Phoebe Hendrix, Wade Smith (Jennifer) and Robert Smith (Melissa); grandchildren, Steven Knotts (Danni), Austin, Jordan, Sophia and Brennan Smith and Ava, Nicholas and Natalie; great-granddaughter, October Knotts; his constant sidekick and companion, Angel; and many dear friends. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 3 at 11 a.m. with burial and military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to Semper Fi & Americas Fund, 825 College Blvd., Ste 102, Oceanside, CA 92057 or Wounded Warriors
Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68137. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com