Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
204 Sixth St., N.W.
Barberton, OH
George Tonathy Obituary
George "Murray" Tonathy, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A life resident of Barberton, he was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Murray was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Barberton Elks. He enjoyed golfing, metal detecting, family vacations at the beach and his Ohio State Buckeyes. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou; survived by his children, Pattie Tonathy, George (Tami) Tonathy, Joan Tonathy, Jim (Trisha) Tonathy and David (Juanita) Tonathy; grandchildren, Nikki (Tim) Adams, Ashley (Aaron) Berwanger, Kelsey (Colby) Busson, Mario Tonathy, Brittany Tonathy and Leah Tonathy; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis and Ariaunna Adams, Avery and Camryn Berwanger and Ellie Busson; along with many other family members and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Residence for treating dad like family. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, December 5th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St., N.W. Barberton 44203. Inurnment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Murray's family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Summa in Murray's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
