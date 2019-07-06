|
|
Dr. George V. Hodowanec
Dr. George V. Hodowanec age 83, passed away June 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Oksana (nee Stasiuk); loving father of Maria Bej (Dr. Mark), Paul (Ivanna) and Mark (Susan); cherished grandfather of Christopher and Katherine Bej, Sophia, Daniel and Alexia Hodowanec, Alexandra, Danielle, Nicholas and Christina Hodowanec.
Friends may call at THE KOLODIY-LAZUTA FUNERAL HOME, 5677 STATE RD., PARMA, MONDAY, 4 to 8 p.m. PARASTAS 7 p.m. Funeral Liturgy Tuesday, July 9 at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, 5720 State Road, Parma, Ohio at 10:30 a.m. (PLEASE MEET AT CATHEDRAL). Inurnment at St. Andrew Cemetery, 7700 Hoertz Road, Parma, Ohio. www.kolodiy-lazuta.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019