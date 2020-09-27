George W. Daverio Jr. John 14:2 In my Father's house there are many rooms. I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you. George passed September 20, 2020 and is in the place prepared for him. Leaving to grieve are his wife, Karen; sons, George III, Mark (Terri), David (Valerie) and daughter, Elizabeth Lubinski (Richard); step-daughters, Denise Top (Mary) and Stacey Top; nine grandchildren; brother, Dr. Paul V. Daverio (Anita) and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Griffith, mother, Catherine and father, George W. Daverio, Sr. and stepfather, Harold Folk. George graduated from Buchtel High school and then the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance. He was also awarded an Honorary Alumni Award from University of Akron. He served in the United States Army and worked for Merrill Lynch for forty years before retiring. George was born on May 25, 1934 in Akron and he was a true Akronite living his parent's legacy by supporting the community through his involvement in the Akron Art Museum, Akron Community Foundation, Akron University, Akron Blue Coats, Summa Hospital, Regina Health Center and the Folk Charitable Foundation. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Vincent Parish and St. Raphael in Kauai. Also, a member of Fairlawn CC and Portage CC. George and Karen loved to travel and especially cruises, but he favored wintering in Kauai, HI. He will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Poppy and to everyone else a true Gentleman. Mahalo, till we meet again. The family would like to thank the Homestead Hospice Team for their care, not only of George but Karen as well. A Memorial Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. FRIDAY, October 2 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224. The Mass will also be live streamed on the Holy Family You Tube Chanel at https://youtu.be/G6AA2BgFv_c
. Memorial contributions may be made to Homestead Hospice, 577 Grant St, #B, Akron, OH 44311 or a charity of choice
. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)