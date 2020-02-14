Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
1946 - 2020
George W. Hopkins Jr. Obituary
George W. Hopkins, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He graduated second in his class at Hower High School and went on to become an accomplished auto technician and drag racer. George had a passion for automobiles and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and helping other people. George also loved his mother's cooking and family gatherings. He made a lot of friends in and out of the automotive industry and cherished all of them. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Hortencia (Melendez) Stone, he will be sadly missed by sons, George, III (Aida), Greg (Tina), Paul (Shawna), David (Michelle), Mark (Sara); grandchildren, Matthew, Tala, Faith, Chris, Jacquline. Ashley, Greg, Amber, Brianna, Brandon, Christopher, Julie, Nathan, David, Sarah, Shane, Benjamin, Alex, Terneka, Kayla, Ariana; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, John (Lorann) Hopkins, E. Joey (Kim) Stone; sisters, Mary Jackson, Eileen (Scott) Smoot, Maggie (Ray) McElroy; many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
