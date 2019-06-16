Services Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home 1199 Wooster Rd., W. Barberton , OH 44203 330-825-8700 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home 1199 Wooster Rd., W. Barberton , OH 44203 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church 5451 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Norton , OH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church 5451 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Norton , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for George Strauch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George W. Strauch

George W. Strauch

1918 - 2019 Obituary



BARBERTON -- George W. Strauch, 101, was called to his eternal rest on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born March 28, 1918 in Helen, Pa. and grew up in nearby Keisterville. He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1937.



George joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and served as a B-24 bomber mechanic--technical inspector. He received an Honorable Discharge in Feb. 1946, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He returned to Keisterville and married his longtime sweetheart, Sarah Virginia Waggett.



The newlyweds moved to Barberton where George was employed by B&W for 38 years. George and Virginia raised their three daughters in the Magic City. They were faithful members of St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, where George served many years as Recording Secretary and later as Financial Secretary. The whimsical phrase around church, "Let George do it", was born from his willingness to complete countless special projects.



George had a lifelong love of all things aviation and was an avid stamp collector. Many were unaware of his gift as an artist, specializing in caricatures and cartoons. Also a talented accordionist, he and his band played for many polka jams and dances at the Union Hall in Keisterville. George was an avid listener to Saturday Morning Polkas on WZIP-FM and his frequent call-in requests earned him the nickname "Barberton George."



George was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna; sisters, Mary, Annie, Susan, Katie, Helen and brothers, Steve and John. After 55 years of marriage, his beloved wife Virginia passed away in 2002. He is survived by daughters, Rebecca Strauch, Kathy (Greg) Brown and Dotty (Paul) Grexa; grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Provchy, Courtney (James) Tillman and Eric (Sara) Brown; nine great-grandchildren, and dear family friend, Beverly Grexa. George was a faithful, devoted husband, a dear, sweet, loving father, and a true friend to many people who respected his humility and kindness. He will be dearly missed by all.



Our family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for the special love and care they provided while George was a resident for the past four years, and to Summa Health Hospice at Home.



Calling Hours are Sunday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. W. in Barberton. Funeral services are Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 5451 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. in Norton, Rev. Curtis Stephens officiating. Christian burial with military honors will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will be served upon return to the church. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church or a . "I'm but a stranger here, Heaven is my home." To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)