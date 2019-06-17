|
George W. Strauch
BARBERTON -- George W. Strauch, 101, was called to his eternal rest on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters.
Calling Hours are Sunday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. W. in Barberton. Funeral services are Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 5451 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. in Norton, Rev. Curtis Stephens officiating. Christian burial with military honors will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will be served upon return to the church. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church or a . "I'm but a stranger here, Heaven is my home." To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 17, 2019
