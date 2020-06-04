"Georgie" George Wayne Stevens "Georgie", son of the late father Herbert Stevens, and mother Neverda, was born December 29, 1954 in Evergreen, Alabama. At the age of 38 he professed his faith in Jesus Christ, and was baptized and received the precious gift of the Holy Ghost with the evidence of speaking in tongues as the Spirit of God gave utterance. George was a faithful and valued member of the Holiness Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and usher. He was united in holy matrimony to Sheralynn Stevens in October 20, 1993. This union added to his family six children, and a host of grand and great grandchildren along with GeoVante, who was raised by he and Sheralynn in their home since a child. George enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, and going for walks on a nice day. As a faithful member of his church, Brother Stevens was an avid encourager, faith builder and hope stirrer. He knew God's name and God knew his. George was also known as the "Miracle Man". His life was a testimony of how God is able to do the unimaginable. He always had a testimony of how God had brought him through once again. Many miracles were performed in his body by God on his behalf all the way to the end. As a result of strong faith and his consistent source of hope, he imparted to all those he encountered and was loved by many. His life was a light and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He peacefully departed this life May 30, 2020 to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by father, Herbert Stevens and mother, Neveda Stevens; brothers, Nathaniel Stevens, John Stevens; sisters, Henrietta Stevens and Alberta Stevens; and son, Tony Stevens. He is survived by wife, Sheralynn Stevens; brothers, Herbert Stevens (Essie), and Alfonzo Stevens; son, Sedrick Elliott and a host of family, friends, grandchildren, and great grandchildren." Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until time of service, Pastor Jeffrey Bell Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to 2836 Cliffside Dr. Copley, Ohio 44321.