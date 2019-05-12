George "Bill" William Grieves



George "Bill" William Grieves Jr., 91, of Hudson, Ohio (formerly of Akron, Ohio) died quietly on May 5, 2019. Born on September 25, 1927 in Lakeland, Florida, he was the son of George W. Sr. and Gayle Grieves.



Bill attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee, graduated from Buchtel High School (Class of 1946) and earned degrees from both the University of Akron and Kent State University. Mr. Grieves, as thousands of students knew him, fostered craftsmanship and design as he taught Industrial Arts and Drafting in the Akron and Wadsworth, Ohio public school systems.



Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynda (Ruddick) Grieves. Together they built a unique home and created lovely gardens that were shared with friends and the community. Their interest in antiques and history led to a variety of collections that were the subject of articles they wrote for several publications. Bill joined Lynda in volunteering at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens as well as the Sunnyside Neighbors.



Bill is also survived by sister-in-law, Priscilla Hurley of Simsbury, Conn. and brother-in-law, Daniel Ruddick (Dee) of Toronto, Canada; as well as nephews, Michael and Harrison Ruddick and Andy Orahood.



A private family service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Akron Canton Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307-2234, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, 714 North Portage Path Akron, Ohio or the Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Road Suite 30 Twinsburg, OH 44087.



