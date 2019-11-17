|
|
WADSWORTH -- Georgeann Michelle Johnston, 70, of Wadsworth, died November 11, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital. A retired teacher, and beloved wife and mother, Georgeann was born in Wadsworth, Ohio on February 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Clarence E. Koon and late Carrie Mae Koon (Trimmer). Georgeann is survived by her husband, Robert D. Johnston; one daughter, Holly E. Johnston of Cuyahoga Falls; her sisters, Virginia Shaffer and Alberta Witten, both of Wadsworth; and her brother, Clarence E. Koon, Jr. "Sonny" (Margaret) of Upper St. Clair, PA; along with many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Koon. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 21st at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019