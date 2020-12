GeorgeAnn Perry was born January 22, 1939 in Frankfurt, KY and died November 29, 2020 in Stow, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, April Perry; her grandchildren: Layla (Jim) Sweet, and Teresa (Tony) Sweet; and her great-grandchildren: Kylee Sweet and Trinity Daniels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Perry; her daughter, Teresa Sweet; her grandson, Aaron Schrock; and her parents John and Henrietta Theophanis.







