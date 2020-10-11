1/1
Georgene Faye McFerren
Georgene "Faye" McFerren, 86 fell asleep Monday and woke up with Jesus,Tuesday morning, 9/29. Her parents Henry Worrall, Sadie Skinner Worrall and her brother Kyle preceded her. A graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High school January 1952 class, she was an avid Towpath walker, from Szalay's to Fishers and back. She attended Grace Church Bath campus. She loved dogs, movies, reading, friends and her children, Sally (Sri) Valarino of Laguna Niguel, CA, Gary (Rosa Suripto) McFerren of Green, OH, Amy (Michael) Savage of Fairlawn, OH, and Nancy (Bob) Sherwin of Mint Hill, N.C. She has seven grandchildren, Xavier and Sasha Valarino, Pauline McFerren, and Grayson and Logan Sherwin, Roland and Sam Savage.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
