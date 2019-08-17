Home

Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1929 - 2019
Georgene "Gene" Ryan (nee Costanzo) BARBERTON -- Georgene "Gene" Ryan (nee Costanzo), 90, passed away August 10, 2019. Gene was born in Akron to her amazing parents Charles Sr. and Gertrude. She retired as the Office Manager for Dr. James D. George and was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was active in the Holy Hour Program since 1970. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl R.; brothers, Frank, Joseph, Charles, William, Patrick and Bernard; and sisters, Rose Marie and Mary Lou and Peg; she is survived by her son, Patrick M. of Dallas, PA; sister, Katherine of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Sicily. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
