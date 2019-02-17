Georgia Lee



Davis



Georgia Lee Davis, 88, of Akron, passed away on February 13, 2019. Heaven now has another angel. Georgia was born on December 13, 1930 in Clarksburg, W. Va. to the late Curtis and Hazel Glaspell.



Georgia devoted herself to her family. While raising her eight children, she still found time for professional housekeeping. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, and word puzzles. She also attended Wedgewood United Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents; Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Denzel Eugene Davis; son, David Davis; and grandson, Joey Attalla. She will be dearly missed by her children, Charlie (Deloris) Davis, Deborah (Thomas) Lipscomb, Sandra (Jesse deceased) Fleming, Terry (Mark) Attalla, Gregory Davis, Jimmie (Connie) Davis, and Judy (Jim) Kirkman; many brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Angela, Tonya, Theresa, and Roxanne (Casey); great-grandchildren, Summer, Savannah, Shelby, and David Jr.



Per Georgia's wishes, there will be no services and she will be privately laid to rest at East Akron Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary