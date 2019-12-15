|
|
Georgia Desillas, 75, died Dec 12, 2019. Georgia Louise Desillas was born in Akron, Ohio on May 28, 1944 to Nicholas and Margaret Athens. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Desillas and is survived by her 3 children, Andrea, Stephen and Anthony Desillas; grandson, Stefan Desillas and sister, Elaine Temo. Georgia was a very talented lady. She sang in the Akron Symphony Chorus for many years. She also sang in the choir at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, Ohio. She met Dennis Desillas when she was 14 years old through the church choir. She and Dennis married in 1964 and remained married until Dennis' passing on Dec 12, 1988. Singing was just one of her many talents. Playing the organ at home and at the church, cooking tasty Greek food, baking Cherry and Apple pies for the holidays, and of course those wonderful homemade chocolate chip cookies for friends and family through the years. Georgia was very social in nature and loved by all. Her outgoing personality was so genuine and real. Services will be held Tuesday, December 17th at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, Ohio, with the Very Rev. Jerry Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron 44304 or to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019