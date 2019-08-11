|
Georgia M. Pawlowski Georgia May Malone Pawlowski, October 7, 1931 - August 7,2019 Preceded by her parents, JC and Ida Malone, and a grandson, Jack Jr. She enjoyed and loved her children; Lindy (Jack) Metz, Deborah (Garold) Church, Keith (Lynda) Pawlowski, Susan Pawlowski, Kathryn Pawlowski (Cheri Nice), and her 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren to the moon and back. The first part of her life was concentrated on music and she achieved a Masters Degree in Music. She enjoyed teaching, and playing piano, solo and in accompaniment. Georgia avidly advocated for justice and truth. She was a lifelong member of her church and was a volunteer and employee of Girl Scouts of America, the YWCA and her favorite, Covenant House. Thus, she encompassed her goal of caring for humanity. A celebration of life service will be held at United Church of Christ, 2951 Kent Rd, Silver Lake, Ohio, August 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Mom asked for "No black, bright colors, and purple!" In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Hospice or Your Local Foodbank. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E. Market Street Akron, OH 44305.(330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019