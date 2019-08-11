Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
United Church of Christ
2951 Kent Rd.
Silver Lake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Pawlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Pawlowski


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia M. Pawlowski Obituary
Georgia M. Pawlowski Georgia May Malone Pawlowski, October 7, 1931 - August 7,2019 Preceded by her parents, JC and Ida Malone, and a grandson, Jack Jr. She enjoyed and loved her children; Lindy (Jack) Metz, Deborah (Garold) Church, Keith (Lynda) Pawlowski, Susan Pawlowski, Kathryn Pawlowski (Cheri Nice), and her 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren to the moon and back. The first part of her life was concentrated on music and she achieved a Masters Degree in Music. She enjoyed teaching, and playing piano, solo and in accompaniment. Georgia avidly advocated for justice and truth. She was a lifelong member of her church and was a volunteer and employee of Girl Scouts of America, the YWCA and her favorite, Covenant House. Thus, she encompassed her goal of caring for humanity. A celebration of life service will be held at United Church of Christ, 2951 Kent Rd, Silver Lake, Ohio, August 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Mom asked for "No black, bright colors, and purple!" In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Hospice or Your Local Foodbank. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E. Market Street Akron, OH 44305.(330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now