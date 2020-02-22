Home

Georgianne Rook

Georgianne Rook Obituary
Georgianne Rook, 85, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Akron, OH. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February, 24 at 2 p.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Friends may visit on Sunday, February, 23 from 4 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Georgianne's name to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
