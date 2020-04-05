|
Georgine Gillette Finlay was born on March 3, 1928, in Greenwich, CT, to Amelia Jesse and William Gillette. She died March 3, 2020, in Akron. Her lifelong love of the ocean began as a child growing up in the seaside town of Darien, where she spent afternoons sailing on Long Island Sound. She studied Arts/Textiles and Business at the University of Connecticut, using her degree as a buyer in New York City after graduation. Georgine met her beloved husband of 68 years, Bob, while he was a student at Brown University. They married in Darien, CT, on June 9, 1951. Georgine and Bob had 2 sons, Brad and Bill. She kept the family close and grounded in a loving home, with Bob's many upwardly mobile transfers within the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Most of their moves were on the Eastern Seaboard before settling in 1963 in Akron, Ohio. In addition to being a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Georgine enjoyed crafting and volunteering with many different organizations, with Akron General Hospital being one of her favorites. Georgine and Bob loved to travel the world, visiting over 50 countries, but spending time with their 8 grandchildren in California and Georgia were some of their happiest times. Georgine and Bob, being from the East Coast, would spend 3 weeks every summer at the shore on Cape Cod, enjoying the sand, sea, and clamming with family and close friends. Her true joy came from helping others to achieve their optimal potential and supporting her family in their many endeavors. Georgine is survived by sons, Brad (Margaret) Finlay in California and Bill (Vinnie) Finlay in Georgia; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Bob; parents; and brother, Bill, Jr. The family wishes to thank The Bath Church, the staff at Brookdale Montrose, along with the healthcare providers at Akron General Hospital ICU for the love, care, and concern given to Mom. An online Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, March 31st. Requests to view the service can be made by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron, OH 44333 or at https://www.bathucc.org/give-online/ To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020