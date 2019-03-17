Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Gerald A. Cain


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gerald A. Cain Obituary
Gerald A. Cain

Gerald A. Cain, 60, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019.

He was a veteran of the U.S Navy who proudly served for 24 years, always a very loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his dear son, Ryan, loving mother, Alice Marie and grandparents, Gerald and Alice Hoover.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joanie; daughter, Julie; his son, Cody; granddaughters, Amily and Jemma; sisters, Mickey, Mary (John), Chris (Mike); brother, Terry (Mistie); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019
