Gerald A. Cain
Gerald A. Cain, 60, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019.
He was a veteran of the U.S Navy who proudly served for 24 years, always a very loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his dear son, Ryan, loving mother, Alice Marie and grandparents, Gerald and Alice Hoover.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joanie; daughter, Julie; his son, Cody; granddaughters, Amily and Jemma; sisters, Mickey, Mary (John), Chris (Mike); brother, Terry (Mistie); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019