Gerald A. Colonna



Gerald (Jerry) Colonna, 84, passed away February 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Jerry was a bright student involved in many activities, graduating with honors and being awarded a freshman scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was active in Alpha Tau Omega fraternity serving as its president his senior year and received his BS degree in mechanical engineering in 1956. During this time he met his beautiful wife, Barbara.



Following three years of active duty in the United States Air Force as a project officer, Air Research and Development Command then reserves, being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain, he joined DuPont in the Elastomers Division. Assignments included end product development and testing as well as technical service. In 1970 he was assigned to an Accounts Manager position, Rubber Industry with national account responsibility bringing him and his family to the Akron area where he retired in 1999.



With his rich, resonant baritone voice, Jerry was a member of the St. Hilary Parish Choir for 40 years as well as the Akron Symphony Chorus 1982-2011. He was also a gifted artist in drawing and pastel portraits. Jerry will be remembered for his dedication to family, neighborly ways and generosity toward others. Interests included music (particularly choral), arts and culture, tennis, golf, a glass of fine scotch, exceptional meals, and home projects.



Preceded in death by parents, Renaldo and Clara (Colaizzi) Colonna; siblings, Albino Colonna, Angela (Bartoe), Dolores (Ross), Renald Colonna; and granddaughter, Rose Baker, Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Sarazen); children, Gail Colonna, Christine Baker (Joe), Gerald Colonna Jr. (Romelia), and Gloria Sprague (Jim); grandchildren, Kyle Dorsey, Russell, Liz, and Allie Baker, David and Amy Sprague; great-grandson, Cameron Baker.



Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.



Interment at Moore's Chapel Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary