Gerald Arnold
1950 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Gerald "Jerry" Arnold, 69, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born October 9, 1950 in Wadsworth to the late Alfred and Wanda Arnold. Jerry was a lifetime carpenter and was retired from Hemminger Construction. Jerry was a loving and giving person and was proud to be a registered organ donor, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Oliver Zinck; niece, Tammy Lynn Felker and nephew, Jeremy Spencer. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sheila (nee Zinck) Arnold with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage; sons, Mathew and Brian Arnold; grandchildren, Nathan,Trevor, Raven, Marissa; great grandsons, Hayden, and Julian and his brother, Terry. He is also survived by his mother in-law, Margaret Zinck that called him every day; 5 sisters-in-law, 4 brtothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs: Zeppelin and Zeva. It was Jerry's desire to be cremated and to have no service. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
