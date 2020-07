Gerald "Jerry" Athey, age 76, passed away July 10, 2020. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 759. Jerry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jeanne; daughters, Shelley (Kenny) Edwards and Tania (Bill) Robinson; grandchildren, Jerry Robinson, Tayler (Mike) Thompson, and Cody (Maddie) Robinson; sister, Beverly Hooker; and 10 great-grandchildren. Per family request, there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to the American Cancer Society