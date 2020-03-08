Home

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street NW
Uniontown, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Uniontown United Methodist Church
13370 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
Gerald C. "Gerry" Huhn Jr.

Gerald C. "Gerry" Huhn Jr. Obituary
Gerald C. "Gerry" Huhn, Jr., age 72, passed away at the VA Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, after a short illness. Born in Akron, Gerry currently resided in Uniontown. He graduated from Garfield high school in 1965, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Gerry retired from S.A. Comunale after many years of service. He was a member of Uniontown United Methodist Church, Summit County Metro Parks Ensemble, Vietnam Veterans of America, and VFW Firestone Park Post #3383. Gerry enjoyed church, music, genealogy, and sports, but above all else, he loved spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Sr. and Thelma (Colvin) Huhn. Gerry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna; children, Michele (Jaramie) Louderback, Dana Harris, and Scott (Rae Jean) Harris; grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Lauren, and Christopher; great-grandson, Asher; brothers, Ken and Kevin Huhn, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Uniontown United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, OH 44685, with Rev. Derek Kubilus officiating. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorials to Gerry's Church or to the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
