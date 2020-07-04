STOW -- Gerald D. Feagain, 67, died June 17, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Stow since 2010, and a U.S. Army veteran. Gerald had been employed with the City of Akron Water Department. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, playing his guitar, fishing, hiking, tinkering and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by parents, Aaron and Juanita Feagain, he is survived by his children, Randy, Justin and Andrea Feagain; brothers, Bob, Jaime and Tim; as well as four grandchildren. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)