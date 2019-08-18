Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Memorial Park,
2613 Sackett Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Smith


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Smith Obituary
Gerald E. Smith Gerald E. Smith, age 87 of Akron, passed away on August 8, 2019. Gerald was born in Akron to Park and Ruby Smith. He graduated from East High School in 1950. After graduating, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a truck driver for Carter Lumber and Lawson Milk Company, finally retiring from Yellow Freight. Gerald loved to fly and flew for many years. He was also a member of Joppa Lodge #666 F&AM since 1967. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Park and Ruby Smith; sisters, Elaine Phillips, Joan Puse and Nancy Yankulov; son, Douglas; and daughter, Debbie Profitt. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lessie; daughters, Lynn Kimmell and Sherri Tooley; son, David (Therese) Smith; step-children, Kathy (Pat), Ken (Diane), Dwayne and Cindy (Oliver); numerous grand and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Veteran's Administration, Altercare of Hartville, Absolute Hospice, and friends, Ken Hill and Vern Zook for the care shown to Gerald. Graveside services and burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 with Pastor K.W. Lawrence officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Mogadore VFW Post 8487. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now