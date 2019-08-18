|
|
Gerald E. Smith Gerald E. Smith, age 87 of Akron, passed away on August 8, 2019. Gerald was born in Akron to Park and Ruby Smith. He graduated from East High School in 1950. After graduating, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a truck driver for Carter Lumber and Lawson Milk Company, finally retiring from Yellow Freight. Gerald loved to fly and flew for many years. He was also a member of Joppa Lodge #666 F&AM since 1967. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Park and Ruby Smith; sisters, Elaine Phillips, Joan Puse and Nancy Yankulov; son, Douglas; and daughter, Debbie Profitt. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lessie; daughters, Lynn Kimmell and Sherri Tooley; son, David (Therese) Smith; step-children, Kathy (Pat), Ken (Diane), Dwayne and Cindy (Oliver); numerous grand and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Veteran's Administration, Altercare of Hartville, Absolute Hospice, and friends, Ken Hill and Vern Zook for the care shown to Gerald. Graveside services and burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park, 2613 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 with Pastor K.W. Lawrence officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Mogadore VFW Post 8487. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019