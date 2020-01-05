|
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Gerald "Jerry" Edison Morrow died peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 79. Jerry is survived by his beautiful wife of 50 years, Patricia (Brown) Morrow; son, Eric Morrow; brother, Frank (Donna) Morrow; granddaughters, Erica and Ella Morrow; brother and sister-in-law, John and Lorraine Mitchell; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Akron and graduated from Ellet High School in 1958. He worked for the General Tire Rubber Company and Ohio Edison in his years of employment. He loved fishing, boating and working on his prized '57 Chevy. He was a very handy guy, and he was always willing to help people when they needed a person who could fix a broken "something" around the house, or repair just about anything on an automobile. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and having a few cold ones in the process. He was funny and quick-witted, and loved to laugh and joke. He loved his wife, granddaughters and family more than anything, and they loved him just as much. He will be sorely missed, and the memories of the times spent with him will be treasured by all of us. A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Church, 1160 Howe Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 with Pastor Adam Harper officiating. In the mean-time, we would be grateful if you would please raise a glass, say a prayer, or do whatever it is you do to honor his memory. Rest in Peace Dad. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the or the . Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020