Longtime Kent resident Gerald "Jug" Ridinger, 95, passed away April 12, 2020. Born in Miamisburg, Ohio, on October 19, 1924, he was the son of Harold Ridinger and Esther Ginter Ridinger. He was married to his beloved wife, Miriam, for 68 years. Jug graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1941 at the age of 16. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Marines as a Master Tech Sergeant with Marine Air Group 61 in the South Pacific from 1942-1945. After the war, he returned to Ohio and attended Otterbein College in Westerville, where he met Miriam Wetzel. The two were married June 16, 1951. Jug earned his bachelor's degree in 1949 from Otterbein College, followed by a master's degree in 1951 and a Ph.D. in history in 1957, both from The Ohio State University. After working eight years for General Motors Institute, he joined Kent State University in 1963 as the Director of the Bureau of Management Development. At Kent State, he was a professor and later Associate Dean of the College of Business before his retirement in 1985. He also served for a time as the KSU Faculty Athletics Representative and continued to be an avid supporter of Kent State Athletics throughout his life. Jug was a member of the Kent United Church of Christ; he enjoyed reading, watching sports, and spending time with family. He was admired for his integrity, intellect, and witty sense of humor. He will be remembered as a dependable and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Jug is survived by his wife, Miriam; children, Rick of Akron, Mike (Jane) of Kent and Lynn (Tim) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren Andy, Jon, Katie, Becky, Lindsay, Amy, Matt, and Jason; and great-grandchildren Nathan, Ryan, Evelyn, Olivia, Lorraine, Samantha, Isaac, and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his infant older brother, Edward; younger sister, Elaine, and daughter, Susan. Due to the current restrictions on gathering, a memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Otterbein University or to the Susan Ridinger Reeves Memorial Fund at the Kent United Church of Christ. Please send checks to the Kent UCC, 1400 E. Main St., Kent, OH 44240 and include "Sue Reeves Fund" in the memo line.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020