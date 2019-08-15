Home

Northampton Baptist Church
333 W Steels Corners Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Northampton Bible Church
333 W. Steels Corners Rd.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
1934 - 2019
Gerald Eugene Rainey Gerald Eugene Rainey, age 85, of Williamsburg, Kentucky (formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio), departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. Gerald was born on February 14, 1934 in Stow, Ohio to the late Robert Bennett and Minnie D. (Leuck) Rainey. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Ann Christian and infant, Nancy. Gerald is survived by his wife, Linda (Johnson) Rainey of Williamsburg; two daughters, Julie Rainey and Jerrel Lane (Mark) of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Justin Rainey, Tristan Rainey, Bailey Rainey, Angie Craft and David Bell; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jeremy, Trevor, Jayce and Kelsea Craft; great-great grandchild, Eliza Craft; brothers, Robert B. Rainey (Judy) and Ronald Rainey (Mary) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. A memorial service will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Northampton Bible Church, 333 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
