Gerald F. Bowling, M.D., passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home with his beloved wife, Dr. Agnes Bowling, at his side. He was a lifelong resident of Akron who spent his early childhood years in New England on the Massachusetts coast. He attended Buchtel High School, where he was captain of the golf team. He earned a scholarship to play golf for Kent State University and received his Bachelor's degree in Pre-Medicine at the College of Arts and Sciences. He graduated from Case Western Reserve College of Medicine and shortly afterwards, did a fellowship in Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and a two-year National Institute of Health grant in Rheumatology at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of the Distinguished Physicians Society at Akron General Medical Center. Dr. Bowling was passionate about practicing and teaching medicine. For nearly three decades he practiced Rheumatology and Internal medicine in Akron and became highly respected for making difficult diagnoses and helping patients identify the right course of treatment. He was a clinical professor of medicine at the North East Ohio University College of Medicine and a renowned teacher in the department of Internal Medicine at Akron General Medical Center (now Cleveland Clinic-Akron General). In his retirement, he and his wife Agnes enjoyed sailing, golfing, fishing, and bicycling in Saybrook Township, Ohio, on Lake Erie's beautiful shore. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary (Nicholson) Bowling, his brother Robert N. Bowling, Aunt and Uncle Margaret and Hiram Durant. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Agnes 'Abbey' Bowling (Suleski), son Gregory S. Bowling (wife Rebecca Bowling) of Delaware, Ohio, daughter Laura A. Bowling of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, grandchildren Graham Baldwin Bowling and Gretchen Ambrose Bowling, and sister-in-law Victoria A. Williamson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 4 to 8 pm at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to a Veterans or Native American .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019