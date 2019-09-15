|
|
Gerald F. Burkett Gerald F. Burkett, 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019. He was a lifetime member of the Akron community. He worked at Firestone Tire & Rubber, as a school crossing guard, and he retired from Rotek after many years of service. He is preceded in death by his son, Gerald Jr.; parents; sisters; and brothers. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, wife, Alberta; sons, Brian (Jewell) and Joshua (Brittany) Burkett; daughter, Kathreen Cook and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Pastor Terry Slayton, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 634 Elbon Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019