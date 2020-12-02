1/1
Gerald Grayson Flunoy
Gerald Grayson Flunoy passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born on July 30, 1963 in Barberton, Ohio. Gerald was born to the late Willie Grayson and Lillie Mae Flunoy. He was preceded in death by his brothers Willie and Bruce Flunoy. Gerald graduated from Barberton High School in 1981 and enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served his country 1981-1985 receiving an honorable discharge and continued serving in the Army Reserve 1985-1987. He had resided in Arizona for over 25 years. Gerald leaves to mourn his passing his sisters, Diane Wharton, Lorraine Palmer of Barberton, Ohio, Barbara Price of Lorain, Celina Flunoy of Barberton, Ohio, Dorthea Williams of Phoenix, Arizona, Darlene Flunoy, Carol Flunoy and Evelyn Jones of Akron, brother Gary Flunoy of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews: Anita Wharton, Tina Wharton, Annette (Victor) Daniel, Leslie Renea Flunoy, Courtney Gator, Jessica Jones, Anthony Wharton, Willie Grayson (Toya) Provchy, Daniel Gator, Tyler Williams and Jeremy Johnson. Gerald is also survived by great nieces, nephews and cousins. A Service of Memory will be held at a future date.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
