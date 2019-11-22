Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Gerald Griffiths
Gerald Griffiths

Gerald Griffiths


1961 - 2019
Gerald Griffiths Obituary
BARBERTON -- On November 19, 2019 we lost a piece of our hearts- a Son, Brother, Uncle, Soul Mate and a true friend to all who knew him. Jerry died unexpectedly at the age of 58. Jerry was born June 24, 1961 and was a resident of Barberton, graduating in 1979 from Barberton High School and then graduated from The University of Akron. He was an avid sports fan--from playing baseball in Little League to playing at Akron and then recreational softball. Jerry was a great bowler participating in many traveling league competitions even bowling an unsanctioned 300 game! And everyone wanted Jerry on their team in all of the family golf outings. Jerry is survived by Mother and Father, Louise and Jack Griffiths; Brothers, Bob and John; Sister, Kathy (Mick); Nephews, Kyle, Dustin and John and Niece Abbie; longtime companion, Missy Black and her children Taylor (Rachael), Sara and his "Pumpkin" Sadie. ALL of Jerry's "furry kids" will be missing him. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24 from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Rd. W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Jerry with a donation to Akron Children's Hospital or . In memory of Jerry--wear your Ohio State, Browns, Indians or CAVS attire! He'd love it! To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
