Gerald Hyer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Gerry" Hyer passed away on May 29, 2020, following a brief illness. Gerry was born June 4, 1940 in Akron to the late Lawrence and Ruth Hyer. Preceded in death by wife, Sheila, son, Jamie and great- grandson, Dean, he is survived by his daughters, Annette (John) and Monica; sons, Jason (Jenny), Greg and Keith; grandchildren, Lindsey (Justin), David, Andrew, Kaleigh, Benjamin and Oliver; great grandchildren, Hayden, Ryker, Kamdyn and Cole, daughter-in-law, Stefanie; and brother, David (Margie); a host of friends and loved ones; special nephew, Tony and niece, Julie. Gerry loved NASCAR and drag races. He was a true classic car enthusiast, always quick with a joke and a friend to many. May your soul rest in peace, fly high Dad, our hearts are forever with you. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved