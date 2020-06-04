Gerald "Gerry" Hyer passed away on May 29, 2020, following a brief illness. Gerry was born June 4, 1940 in Akron to the late Lawrence and Ruth Hyer. Preceded in death by wife, Sheila, son, Jamie and great- grandson, Dean, he is survived by his daughters, Annette (John) and Monica; sons, Jason (Jenny), Greg and Keith; grandchildren, Lindsey (Justin), David, Andrew, Kaleigh, Benjamin and Oliver; great grandchildren, Hayden, Ryker, Kamdyn and Cole, daughter-in-law, Stefanie; and brother, David (Margie); a host of friends and loved ones; special nephew, Tony and niece, Julie. Gerry loved NASCAR and drag races. He was a true classic car enthusiast, always quick with a joke and a friend to many. May your soul rest in peace, fly high Dad, our hearts are forever with you. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store