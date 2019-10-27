Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2580 Berne Street
Akron, OH
Gerald J. May Obituary
THEN AND NOW Gerald J. May, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Akron to Fred and Edna May, he was a lifetime area resident. Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II and was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He was employed as Vice President for Horning Builders Supply Company for many years, and retired from the Akron Brick and Block Company, where he had been the General Sales Manager. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; his great-great-granddaughter, Aria Foti; sister, Helen Shipe; and brothers, Walter and Donald, Gerald is survived by daughter, Lynn May Blevins; son, Daniel; grandchildren, Tiffany (John) Gaugler, Lindsay (Matt) Finneran, Logan (Carson) Pavkov and Taylor (Dan) Adelman; great-grandchildren, Tege Foti, Talen Foti, Arden Pavkov, Zayn Gaugler, Matthew Finneran and Baby Gaugler on the way; and great-great-grandson, Braylen Foti. Gerald's family would like to thank the Wings of Love and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care over the past five years. There will be no calling hours. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Father Michael Williamson presiding. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
