Gerald "Mr. C." James Carasea Jr.
Jerry Carasea has left this life before the rest of us were ready to let him go. He died on July 11th after a brief illness.
Surviving him are his wife, Carolyn; children, Lynn Todich, Caryn and Matt Carasea; grandchildren, Emma and Michal Todich. His mother, Catherine (DiBeradine) Carasea; brother, Anthony Carasea also survive him. They along with the thousands of students he taught in band at Cloverleaf High School and Barberton U.L. Light mourn his passing.
Jerry's high energy, sharp focus and love of everything musical were instrumental in his success as a father, husband, friend, Challenger baseball coach, musician, music teacher, band director, music contest judge and educational music consultant. Jerry marched to the beat of his own drum...and he made sure we all followed him...and he made it fun...and he made us better people for it.
Private services at his church will be held for his family, church family, close friends and associates. A celebration of his life in a large venue is planned in the near future with the date to be announced. All are welcome. To leave condolences, stories and photos, go to forevermissed.com website and enter his name. Suggestions for memorial contributions and the Celebration date will be posted there upon confirmation of a venue.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019