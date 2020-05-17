Gerald Kent Sargent
1949 - 2020
Gerald Kent Sargent, "Sarge", age 71, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 12, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1949 in Morgantown, WV, the son of the late Russell Earl and Rosamond (nee Sherman) Sargent. Sarge was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Today, I lost my best friend and life partner. I cannot imagine moving forward without him. Gerry was everything, a jokester, a cook, a woodworker, a fisherman, a hunter......he did it all. He made the most of his retirement. All of us, family and friends have been the recipients of a gift that he lovingly made with his own two hands, lucky us! He loved his family and friends dearly. Leaving behind is his wife, Jeffrie Ann "Jeff" (nee Basden); his children, Cami (Scott), Sean (Tiffany) and Aaron (Rena); his grandchildren, Shay, Addi, Mackenzie, Leo and Anthony. His dear dear friends, Sonny, Dawn and Byron. Sarge was preceded in death by his son, Eric; and his brother, Ron. WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU!!! There will not be any calling hours or services at this time, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
