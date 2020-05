1939-2020 GOD HAS BEEN SO FAITHFUL TO OUR FAMILY AND ANSWERED SO MANY PRAYERS, BUT ON May 21, 2020 he decided it was time for JERRY to rest from his labors OF HEART DISEASE and come home. IF YOU WERE LUCKY ....YOU KNEW HIM. IF YOU KNEW HIM...YOU LOVED HIM. AND LOVING HIM....YOU WILL FOREVER MISS HIM. JERRY WAS BORN TO THE LATE CLARENCE AND MARY (WISE) BOLYARD ON 3-31-1939. HE WAS A GRADUATE OF SUFFIELD HIGH SCHOOL IN 1957. RETIRED FROM GOODYEAR RUBBER COMPANY AFTER 41 YEARS OF SERVICE, ONLY MISSING 3 WEEKS OF WORK IN ALL THAT TIME. JERRY WAS A MAN OF CHARACTER, A TRUE GENTLEMAN AND OF FEW WORDS WITH A GREAT WORK ETHIC AND COULD FIX ANYTHING WITHOUT LOOKING IT UP ON YOU-TUBE. HIS WOOD WORKING AND ANYTHING HE WORKED ON, WAS PERFECTION. HE LOVED GOLFING WITH ALL HIS BUDDIES AND BROTHER IN LAW RON STAYER, WORKING IN HIS IMMACULATE YARD MOWING AND GARDENING, ALWAYS HAD HORSES AND HIS FAVORITE WAS THE APPALOOSAS, TRAVELING WITH HIS WIFE BETTY (THEY MADE IT TO 49 STATES AND ALWAYS SAT TOGETHER IN THEIR BIG BUTT CHAIR WATCHING TV.) AND PLAYING CARDS WITH HIS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AT THEIR ONCE A MONTH GET TOGETHERS MAKING EVERYONE LAUGH. HE WAS AN AVID CLEVELAND INDIANS, CAVALIERS AND BROWNS FAN. HE WAS THE PERFECT PAPAW AND LOVED HIS GRAND CHILDREN, ALWAYS GUIDING THEM AND INSTILLING IN THEM VALUES IN LIFE AND PASSING DOWN HIS SKILLS. IF HE WAS PRESIDENT OF THE USA , I GUARANTEE YOU OUR NATIONAL DEBT WOULD BE WIPED OUT IN 4 YEARS .HE WAS A 100% PERCENT CHEVROLET GUY COLLECTING MANY CARS OVER THE YEARS. HE HAD THE BEST SENSE OF HUMOR, THE SWEETEST SEXIEST SMILE, WAS KIND, UNDERSTANDING, NEVER JUDGING ANYONE, VERY PATIENT AND HAD THE HOTTEST LOOKING LEGS IN TOWN. HE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS PARENTS, CLARENCE AND MARY AND BROTHER RUSSELL BOLYARD AND SISTER IN LAW CAROL BOLYARD. HOW LUCKY OUR HUGE COMBINED FAMILY IS THAT WE HAVE SOMEONE SO HARD TO SAY GOOD-BYE TO. HE IS SURVIVED AND LOVED BY WIFE, BETTY, BEING TOGETHER FOR 20 YEARS. THEY WEREN'T THEIR FIRST LOVES BUT THEY WERE THEIR LAST LOVES. LOVING FATHER OF : TERRI (JEFF) JAMES, VICKI (MARK) KAVALI, TAMMI EADER, SHERRI (ROLANDO) PIZANA.... STEP DAUGHTERS: CHRISTINE (DAVID) BAILEY, JULIE HOLMAN AND STEP SON JEFF (CONNIE) KUNKLE . JERRY SAID IF HE EVER HAD A SON, HE WOULD WANT HIM TO BE JUST LIKE JEFF, CALLED HIM HIS " NEPH-SON" CHERISHED GRANDPA AND DEVOTED PAPAW OF 22 GRANDKIDS AND 26 GREAT GRANDKIDS. CARING BROTHER OF GENE (FRIEND, JAN MAGLAUGHLIN) BOLYARD, MARILYN (PAUL) LINAMEN, GAYLE MCELWAIN, SHIRLEY (RON) STAYER, BUD (CAROLYN) BOLYARD. BEST FRIENDS: DAVE AND LINDA CURFMAN, TOM AND VADA HOLMAN AND LARRY AND VICKI LARSON. AND THEIR 12 PACK PLUS 2 FRIENDS, GOLF BUDDIES AND HIS CLASSMATES FROM 1957. AND A HOST OF OTHER FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THE FAMILY WISHES TO THANK DR. JASON SMITH AND THE SUMMA TEAM AND CLEVELAND CLINIC HOSPICE TEAM FOR THEIR ENCOURAGEMENT AND LOVING CARE. THERE WILL BE NO SERVICES DUE TO THE COVID-19. JERRY WILL BE CREMATED AND THERE WILL BE PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE FOR THE FAMILY AT HILLSIDE CEMETARY. A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE WILL BE PLANNED AT A LATER DATE. IN MEMORY OF JERRY, HUG YOUR FAMILY CLOSE TO YOU AND TELL THEM YOU LOVE THEM. HIS MEMORY AND LEGACY OF CHARACTER WILL BE FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.....THREE KISSES GOODBYE. ALL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN ENTRUSTED TO THE CARE OF NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, AKRON. TO LEAVE A SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR THE FAMILY, PLEASE VISIT WWW.NEWCOMERAKRON.COM