Gerald L. Ford



Gerald L. Ford, 76 of Brimfield, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born September 25, 1942 in Freed, W. V.a to the late Ransel and Thelma (Collins) Ford.



Mr. Ford has lived in Brimfield the past 52 years and was retired from RB&W where he worked in Quality Control. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, cooking and going to car shows. He was very involved with his children as he coached football, baseball, wrestling and softball.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine M. Ford on October 6, 2017 and one grandson, David Beal II. Survivors include his children, Sharon (Dave) Beal of Brimfield, Vonny Friend of Ravenna, Betty Ann (Scott) Mingus of Massillon, Teri (Toby) Keeney of Akron, Gerald (Michelle) Ford II of Brimfield; his grandchildren, Dana (Rich) Tingler, Jessica (Mike) Dolak, Amber Mingus, Ashley Friend, Taylar Friend, Joshua (Kaylee) Lint, Jeremy Keeney, Gerald Ford III, Mackenzie Ford, Mason Ford; his great-grandchildren, Alexa, Kayleigh, Richie, Allan, Emma, Jackson, Logan, Kadyn, Aubrey and sisters Iris Palmer, Janis Pratt and Violet Bosler.



At his request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his life was held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Ravenna Masonic Temple, 4785 Washington Ave., Ravenna, Ohio 44266 where military honors were at 6:30 p.m. by the U.S. Air Force. Condolences and memories of Gerald may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 25, 2019