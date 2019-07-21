Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lee Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Lee Hunt Obituary
Gerald Lee Hunt

Gerald Lee Hunt, 48, passed into Paradise to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was an innocent man-child who endured a chronic seizure disorder for most of his life. He is survived by his parents, Julia and Bill Brannan. We are blessed to have had the loving angels of Community Habilitation Services provide excellent care and support for many years. The entire staff, led by Wanda Haines, always went above and beyond. God bless each of you. No visitation or services will be held. Jerry will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.