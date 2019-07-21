|
Gerald Lee Hunt
Gerald Lee Hunt, 48, passed into Paradise to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was an innocent man-child who endured a chronic seizure disorder for most of his life. He is survived by his parents, Julia and Bill Brannan. We are blessed to have had the loving angels of Community Habilitation Services provide excellent care and support for many years. The entire staff, led by Wanda Haines, always went above and beyond. God bless each of you. No visitation or services will be held. Jerry will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019